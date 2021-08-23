iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.30

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.30 and last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

