iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. 1,889,276 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

