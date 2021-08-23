iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12.

