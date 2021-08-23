iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,015,411 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $33.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.