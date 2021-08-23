iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

