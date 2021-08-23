iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

