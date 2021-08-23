iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

