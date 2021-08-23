iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

