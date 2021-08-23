iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

