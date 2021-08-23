iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $162.32. 83,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

