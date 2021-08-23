iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.54. 778,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,446,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

