iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Lowered by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

