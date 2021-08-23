Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,948 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iteris by 47.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $226.82 million, a P/E ratio of 542.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

