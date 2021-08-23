IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2858279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.