Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.