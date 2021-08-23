Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.