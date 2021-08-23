James Blackie Sells 10,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $988.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

