JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

JD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.13. 720,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,472,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

