Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. On average, analysts expect Jiayin Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JFIN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

