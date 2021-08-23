JMP Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock valued at $140,578,701 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

