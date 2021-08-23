John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

JBT stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.19. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

