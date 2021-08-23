Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.88

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 3748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

