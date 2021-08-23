Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,435 NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. NeuroPace accounts for about 0.1% of Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPCE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. 31,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,782. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

