Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $361,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $467.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

