JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Cut to $97.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $165.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

