JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €70.26 ($82.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.60. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

