JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,470

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,846 ($37.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,953.59. The firm has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.