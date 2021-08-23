JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,144.00.

CLPBY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

