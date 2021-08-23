Karen A. Richardson Buys 20,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.45. 2,666,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

