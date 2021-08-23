Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $8.21 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $8.21 or 0.00016321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $668.35 million and approximately $489.45 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00096849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00300933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.47 or 0.02544673 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,365,042 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

