KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $112.20 million and $1.99 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $181.66 or 0.00360877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

