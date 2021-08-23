Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,521,000 after acquiring an additional 434,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $139.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

