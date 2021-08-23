Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.