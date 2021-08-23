Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 735 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.