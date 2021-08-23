Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.