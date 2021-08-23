Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

