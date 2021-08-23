KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $49.55 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

