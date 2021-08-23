Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.82. 65,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

