Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.84. 51,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

