Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $52,995,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $4.75 on Monday, hitting $292.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,030. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.46 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

