Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $456.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,514. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

