Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $32.53. 24,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,421. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

