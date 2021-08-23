Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

