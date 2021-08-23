Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KC opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

