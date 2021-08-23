Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$11.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.30 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.23 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

