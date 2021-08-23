Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.23

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 29979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

