La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

NYSE LZB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $16,187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.