Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.31). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 8,893,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

