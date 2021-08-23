Laura M. Franklin Purchases 500 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.17 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $322.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.