Laura M. Franklin Purchases 500 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.17 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $322.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
