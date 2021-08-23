Laura Seffino Sells 15,000 Shares of Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Stock

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) insider Laura Seffino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £70,500 ($92,108.70).

Laura Seffino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of Quartix Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

Shares of LON:QTX traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 475 ($6.21). The company had a trading volume of 67,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489.01. The stock has a market cap of £229.61 million and a PE ratio of 80.83. Quartix Technologies Plc has a one year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

